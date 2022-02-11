NDC manifestoes are ‘satanic bible’ – Abronye DC

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe best known in the political cycles as ‘Abronye DC’, has described manifestoes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as ‘satanic bible.’



According to the outspoken politician, the NDC has mastered in lies and propaganda to the extent that they make people believe their manifestoes looks like “bible” but in reality, it is the opposite.



Reacting to the NDC’s youth wing demonstration dubbed ‘Yentua’ to protest the controversial electronic tax, Abronye DC questioned the opposition’s stand against the 1.75% proposed levy but saw nothing wrong when they introduced the 17.5% VAT on financial services during their administration.



Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show, Mr Baffoe described the NDC as specialists in lies.



“Because they can come out with manifestoes which after reading you will be tempted to believe it is a bible but the truth of the matter is that, they are all satanic bible.



“Now, the NDC who are today demonstrating against e-levy, the 17.5% VAT on financial services was implemented by them. So, if they are demonstrating against a 1.75% tax, then the question to asked is where was the rationale behind the introduction of that 17.5% tax which they claimed was okay for Ghanaians,” he said in Twi.



He challenged the NDC, especially the youth wing, to show jobs created by former President John Dramani Mahama that President Akufo-Addo’s administration sacked them from.