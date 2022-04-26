NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sam Jonah narrates what he will do as president
Joseph Yamin touts Mahama's achievement
NDC confident of victory in 2024
Former Deputy Ashanti Region Minister, Joseph Yamin, has slammed Sir Sam Jonah describing him as someone who is hypocritical.
Sam Jonah in a media engagement recently said should he become president for even an hour, he will step in the shoes of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and continue with his remarkable development projects.
But speaking at TEIN-KNUST Alumni connect over the weekend, Mr. Yamin said he expected Sam Jonah to have admitted his wrong judging from how he criticized the National Democratic Congress, NDC, government.
In his view, former President John Mahama’s tenure saw remarkable development comparatively ahead of what was achieved by Ghana’s first president.
“What did Nkrumah stand for as a president. If you are mentioning Dr Kwame Nkrumah [may he rest in peace], you are talking about developments. At this point, I was expecting people like Sam Jonah who criticized the NDC and wished that the NDC will never be in government to at this particular point in time accept the fact that they were wrong.
“If today you want to be like somebody I think the best person to cite himself will be John Dramani Mahama because whatever Nkrumah stood for John Dramani Mahama stands for the same thing.
“If you ask me comparatively, years by years, I can confidently tell you that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is ahead of the achievements of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah,” Mr. Yamin declared.
Explaining why he claimed John Mahama had performed better than Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the NDC stalwart said the former President had constructed many hospitals in his tenure.
He again mentioned that some projects which were built by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah had been enhanced under the former president.
Mr. Yamin further advised Sam Jonah not to go back in time to emulate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as there were persons who had similar or better achievements than him.
“Nkrumah built harbours right…Under John Dramani Mahama Takoradi, Tema [ports] were expanded and ships that could not land at ports built by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah today can land under John Dramani Mahama. It is an achievement.
“If you talk about schools, under John Dramani Mahama…under the good professor 200 secondary schools in 4 years. 123 completed some others by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo left to the mercy of the bush.
“A government that comes 4 years and will undertake projects like this…if you are looking for somebody to be like you shouldn’t go back to 40 years back because there are people who are still alive and have done if not similar then better than what you are trying to do,” he stated.
Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below: