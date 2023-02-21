NDC man describes K.T Hammond, Sticka as 'two local comedians' heading to Trade Ministry

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

The deputy Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono region, Eric Adjei, has added his voice to calls for the government to cut down on its expenditure by reducing the number of ministers and appointees.



He argued that the new appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot be justified.



The nominations include Bryan Achaempong as the Minister of Agriculture, K.T. Hammond as the Minister of Trade and Industry, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



Justifying his reasons in an interview with TV XYZ, on Monday, February 20, 2023, he said “Don’t forget, before Alan Kyerematen left the ministry, we had two deputies, Dokua and Baafi and we’re adding Sticka.



“For one ministry, four ministers, why? So, just look at Sticka, what at all is new that he is going to contribute to the ministry? Look at K.T. Hammond.”



He added “even Alan Kyerematen couldn’t perform let alone K.T Hammond or Sticka. You go and appoint two local comedians to lead as ministers…weren’t you here when Kwabenan Donkor was talking in parliament that K.T Hammond went to blind him?



“Why are we joking in parliament? We’re in trying times and someone was trying to convey a message for us, then you’re playing, do we play in parliament?



“You just imagine that there is a meeting in parliament and K.T Hammond is chairing the meeting while Sticka is a co-chair, then we’re doomed. Who’s bringing ideas, because what they know is to joke?



“So just merge some of the ministries and make a substantive minister out of it.”



Other ministerial nominees of the president are Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also appointed a Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.



Meanwhile, Parliament’s Appointments Committee vetted K.T Hammond, Bryan Acheampong and Stephen Asamoah Boateng on Monday, 20, February 2023.







