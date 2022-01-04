NDC man calls out Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over silence on death of Mahama’s brother

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

The Bono Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Efo Worlanyo Tsetsekpo has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over their silence following the death of a brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Emmanuel Adam Mahama's death was announced by a spokesperson of the former president on Friday, December 31, 2022.



The late brother of the former president was laid to rest on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Bole in the Savannah Region in accordance with Islamic customs.



Following the burial of the deceased, Efo Worlanyo Tsetsekpo took to his Facebook page to question the president and his vice for their public silence over Mahama's loss.



According to him, the lack of empathy exhibited by the two men is synonymous to the character of New Patriotic Party members, adding that former president Mahama on the other hand recently exhibited humanity when he called Vice President Bawumia on phone to commiserate with him following the death of his mother.



“I checked the pages of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo Williams and Bawumia but they have pretended nothing has happened. That is how the elephants behaves and they must be treated as such.



“Though we don't need it to resurrect our brother but this is a direct brother of the former President for God sake! Then this same heartless people will come back to preach consensus only when it favors them,” he wrote on his Facebook page.





He added that “when Bawumia lost his mum, same day Mahama took his page to console him after calling him and called for public support and prayers for him. Comrades, always remember the Elephant will always remain a BUSH animal!”



Checks by GhanaWeb on the social media pages of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are yet publish a post commiserating with former President Mahama.



The body of the late Emmanuel Adam Mahama was accompanied by former President Mahama, his siblings, immediate and extended family members from Accra for the burial.



Also in Bole to mourn with the family were the Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, NDC National Vice Chairman Alhaji Sofo Azorka, leading members of the NDC including Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Regional Chairmen of the NDC, Members of Parliament, friends and acquaintances of the deceased and his siblings among many others.



