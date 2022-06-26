NDC lost power 5 years ago, stop referring to them - Sefa Kayi tells NPP

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Constant referral to NDC only politicises issues - Sefa Kayi to NPP



If you think you have done better than the NDC, do Ghanaians feel it - Sefa Kayi to NPP MP



Things will get better – NPP MP



Veteran journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has chastised members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their constant referral to the performance of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime they are addressing happenings in the country.



Sefa Kayi indicated that the NPP’s constant referral to the NDC only politicises issues and fails to address the needs of Ghanaians.



“NDC is no longer in power … I’m a Ghanaian and so when I’m asking a question, the constant referral to the NDC politicises it. I want you (what you are doing), I don’t want to know (what the NDC did).



“Because if you keep telling me that the NDC did this and they did that, they lost power five years ago,” he said in Twi during his Kokrokoo show on Peace FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The broadcaster also asked whether the NPP government’s claim that it has done better than the NDC government is felt by Ghanaians.



On his part, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, said that his comparison of the performance of the NDC and that of the NPP is to make the case that his party (the NPP) has done better than its predecessors.



Dr Nyarko added that even though not all Ghanaians feel the impact of the programmes and policies implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, things will not remain the same, and every Ghanaian will soon see some improvement in their livelihood.



Watch the interaction between Sefa Kayi and the NPP MP below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG