NDC lost 6% Volta votes in 2020; likely to lose more in 2024 – Ben Ephson explains

Politics of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Pollster Ben Ephson, has predicted that developments in the Volta Region will negatively impact the National Democratic Congress’ 2024 election outcomes, if not checked.



The region has over time been the NDC’s stronghold. However, according to Mr Ephson, it lost votes in the area by 6.6% in the 2020 elections.



Invariably, the party which has been in opposition since 2016 has “lost favour with a sizeable amount of persons from the Volta Region”.



Mr Ephson indicated these while speaking to Kwamina Sam Biney, host of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Although the party is working to put up a formidable front to topple the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections, demands on it are signalled to further obstruct its efforts.



The NDC sympathizers are currently calling on the leadership to choose John Mahama’s running mate from the stronghold, a demand the pollster says will affect the party if the leadership fails to honour it.



The Daily Dispatch Managing Editor argued that Greater Accra is a swing region, and “there are a sizeable number of people living here [Accra] who are from the Volta region, so the result from Volta will reflect in Greater Accra.”



“So whether you let Ade [the beaten Greater Accra Regional Chairman] go or Ashie Moore [newly elected NDC Regional Chairman for Greater Accra] comes or whoever comes in, if that their demand is not adhered to, it will reflect negatively in the NDC’s performance in Greater Accra.