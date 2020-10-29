Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

NDC’ll open land borders as soon as we win power – Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of National Democratic Congress

The National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo says the NDC will immediately reopen the country’s land borders if they win the December polls and come back into power.



According to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, COVID-19 has reduced hence it is necessary to reopen the country’s land entry point to enable border countries trade.



He said this at Ketu North constituency in the Volta Region where the party introduced John Dramani Mahama’s running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the electorate.



The NDC chairman said; “How does the government expect the people of Ketu South to survive? When we asked them they say it is because of Covid.



“Have you seen Covid crossing borders before?



“It is only Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia who can tell us that the Covid cross border and that if you close the border Covid will not be able to come.



“I want to assure you that 40 days from now there is going to be an election and there’s going to be a new president and a new government under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



“The NDC government under John Mahama will not ensure that the border closes perpetually. We will open the border immediately and allow trade activities between Ghana and Togo.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo closed the country's borders on Sunday, March 22, to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.





