NDC lawyer tackles presidency for allegedly using GH¢20m for internet in 9 months

Lawyer Beatrice Annan, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government following the release of purported expenditure by the presidency.



An alleged list of expenditures by the Office of the President and Vice President showed that the presidency spent GH¢15 million on car tyres and batteries for just nine months in 2022.



It also showed that the presidency used GH¢51 million for fuel in only 9 months in 2022.



Other expenditures on the list include GH¢17 million for regional tours by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; GH¢4.8 million for cabinet retreats; and GH¢6.5 million for the purchase of new vehicles.



In a tweet shared on Saturday, February 12, 2023, lawyer Beatrice Anan said that the government is asking Ghanaians to sacrifice to help get the country out of its current economic challenges, but it keeps living lavishly.



She described the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government as dishonourable and inconsiderate.



“In 9 months, the presidency used 20,000,000 to buy internet, 15,000,000 to change car tyres and batteries; 16,000,000 for regional tour and this is the same government giving us haircut. It is most shameful that these guys were voted to govern us. No conscience and sensitivity,” parts of the tweet she shared read.



