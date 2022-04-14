NDC lawyer points out differences in Gyakye Quayson, Dramani Sakande case

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties



There must be an even application of the law, Godfred Dame



Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sakande convicted for forgery, perjury



A member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, legal team has responded to calls for the ousted Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, to be prosecuted in a criminal trial for breaching citizenship laws.



The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame and others pushing for prosecution cite the case of late New Patriotic Party, NPP, MP, Adamu Dramani Sakande, who was convicted for forgery after contesting for Parliament while holding citizenship of other countries.



But the NDC lawyer, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, believes that there are differences between the two cases and argues further that Gyakye Quayson’s case was of someone who had taken verifiable steps to comply with the law as against Sakande who flouted the law even when he was sitting as an MP.



“He (Sakande) was still having the British and Burkinabe nationality even when he was still the MP.



“In the case of Hon James Quayson, he took steps to renounce the Canadian nationality.



"He even applied for same before the filing of nomination,” his post on Facebook noted.



Apex Court ‘sacks’ Assin North MP



Following the Supreme Court’s Majority 5 – 2 ruling of April 13 that the Assin North MP can no longer perform Parliamentary duties, Attorney General, Godfred Dame, stated that the MP must face the law like the former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande.



Dame, speaking to journalists after the ruling made reference to the case of former Bawku Central MP, Adamu Sakande who was served a jail sentence for forgery among other charges.



“I think that there ought to be even application of the law, there ought to be an equal application of the law, the same fate that befell Adamu Sakande who was not qualified at the time that nominations were opened and we all know what happened to him,” he said.



In July 2012, the then MP for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande was convicted by an Accra High Court after he was found guilty of perjury and forgery. This was after he failed to denounce UK Citizenship before contesting for the Bawku Central seat.



Read Edudzi’s full post below:



Reading the Majority opinion authored by Kulendi JSC and I am wondering if it was possible for him to recuse himself relative to his involvement in the Sakande case, since he was the lawyer for the late Sakande. In order to avoid any perception of revenge decision.



Because the Attorney General almost invariably believes that Sakande case is the same as this.

Is it mischief or deliberate misreading of the facts of the Sakande case?



In the case of Hon James Quayson, he took steps to renounce the Canadian nationality.

He even applied for same before the filing of nomination.

He obtained the certificate of renunciation by 26th November, 2020 before the election of December,2020.



The EC received the petition from the Concerned Citizens of Assin North and subsequently called Hon Quayson.



Upon the EC satisfying itself of the certificate of renunciation, cleared him to contest the election.



How do you without mischief compare this to the Sakande case?

You can run the system but you cannot manufacture the facts to be the same.











