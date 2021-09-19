NDC lawyer Edudzi helped me map out Owusu Bempah’s defence – Gary Nimako

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

• An NDC lawyer contributed advice to securing bail for Isaac Owusu Bempah



• The preacher was arrested a week ago but got bail from a High Court last Wednesday



• He is due to appear before the Circuit Court that denied him bail on September 20



Lawyer Gary Nimako of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has revealed that a colleague lawyer from the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, had contributed ideas on how to defend Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



Owusu Bempah, founder and head pastor of the Glorious Power Ministries International, and three others are before an Accra Circuit Court on charges relating to threatening to harm former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



When asked by Neat FM host last Thursday about a call by NDC lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, for the Attorney General to drop the case against Owusu Bempah, Nimako submitted.



“Tameklo is a truthful person, his only minus is the (political) propaganda he refuses to stop. He called me personally when this issue came up and we discussed legal strategies and delved deep into the law (when the Circuit Court denied Bempah bail) then I said we will proceed to the High Court,” Nimako revealed.



Asked about the next leg of the case which will be restarted on Monday, September 20 in the Accra Circuit Court, Nimako said: “We just didn’t go there, they hauled us there and said they are going to prosecute them. The Attorney General is the one going to prosecute, so if he enters a nolle prosequi, the case has ended.”



He cautioned persons seeking to tag the case as a political issue of the NPP prosecuting one of their ardent sympathizers, stressing that if government was complicit in the matter he would not have been a lawyer to Owusu Bempah.



“That is why we are asking Tameklo to continue pleading for us, plead for us that the case be discontinued. Those fanning rumours of government involvement are just worsening the issue with no basis or facts,” he added.



“If government was complicit, I won’t be representing Owusu Bempah, government is not involved in any way.”



Owusu Bempah was arrested a week ago at his church premises over an incident where he threatened a former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



Viral videos showed Owusu Bempah in a car with some aides bearing guns in front of the residence of Agradaa. Bempah along with three junior pastors are facing among others, charges relating to threat to harm and threat of death.



He was refused bail by a Circuit Court on Monday before his lawyers proceeded to the High Court where he was granted a 200,000 Ghana cedis bail.