NDC lacking leadership in its reorganization bid – Paul Amaning

Politics of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman hopeful, Paul Amaning, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is lacking leadership in dealing with its internal wrangling.



According to him, the largest opposition party appears not to have an individual to provide direction and vision in its quest to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana indicated that the socialist-oriented party seems to be drifting away from its own ideologies and philosophy that gave birth to it.



“The NDC has been struggling with a leadership crisis over the years. I don’t think that leadership is just about electing who is a Flagbearer, who is Chairman, General Secretary and so on and just saying that these are our leaders. NDC lacks the vision to lead this country again," Paul Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“It is what these people do that then reflect whether they are leaders or not and I think in my view that the NDC has been lacking leadership this is required to put the party where it has to be,” he said.



Paul Amaning believes that the NDC has to revise its policy document after learning of the plans the governing party has for Ghanaians.