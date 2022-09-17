NDC knows the 'Papano' who bought the house and fathered a child with Tracey Boakye - Afriyie Ankrah

Politics of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that some members of the party knew that the allegation that former President John Dramani Mahama had sexual relations with Tracey Boakye, which was coined “Papano,” was false, but they kept quiet about it.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said that he found out after the 2020 elections that some members of NDC knew the person who had fathered a child with the actress and bought things for her including a house but failed to disclose it with the excuse that the allegations will die off.



According to him, the failure of the NDC members to disclose the identity of the real “Papano” allowed the New Patriotic Party to use the allegation against the former president to their advantage, which could have probably affected his fortunes in the 2020 election.



“It was after the election that I came to know that people in the party knew that the issues being discussed in the public about President Mahama's buying a house for a woman had nothing to do with him. They (the party members) knew the person who bought the house and fathered a child with the woman.



“So, why didn’t we come out strongly? Why? How could we allow this to stand… The truth must always prevail. We are in politics and you must not sit down for people to continue spreading lies about us,” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The director of elections, who was once a former minister of sports under ex-President Mahama, reiterated that the party should have revealed the identity of the person because not every voter could have analysed that the ‘Papano’ allegation was propaganda against Mahama.



He added that even analytical people could have believed that allegation because they were not presented with the truth.



Watch the interview below:







IB/BOG