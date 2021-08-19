NDC is the King of infrastructure – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President and 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has touted his party as the “king of infrastructure” which will come to develop the newly created regions in the country.



While on a thank-you tour, the former president told party executives and supporters at Nalerigu in the newly created North East region that what makes a region is infrastructural projects and not just boundaries demarcating regions.



“You cannot just create regions in the name. The regions must be worthy of being called regions. And it is the infrastructure that makes a region a region.”



This, he said the NDC has a track record in delivering.



“You all know your party[NDC], your party is the king of infrastructure and I said during the campaign that they [NPP] will demarcate the region but NDC will come and build the infrastructure that will make it a real region”, he said.



He bemoaned the current state of development in the newly created regions, especially in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.



“If you go to Tamale you will know that this is the Northern Region, if you go to Bolga you know that this is the Upper East Region. If you come to Nalerigu it is a shadow of a region”, adding “we don’t only need the regional boundaries to be re-drawn; we need regional infrastructure so that when you come you will say yes, this is the North East Region.”



Mr. Mahama also decried the increasing spate of armed robberies in the region. He identified low morale and the lack of logistics for the police to fight crime as part of the reason for the insecurity situation and called on the government to urgently address the situation.



“The government should avert its mind to the security situation in the northern part of the country. There can be no progress and prosperity without security.”