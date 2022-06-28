NDC is not perfect but don’t compare us to the NPP – Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

NPP is no match for the NDC, Sam George



NDC handed over a better economy to the NPP, MP



Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo



Ningo-Prampram MP Sam Nartey George has said that although his party, the NDC, is not a perfect party, it should never be compared to the NPP.



The MP (Member of Parliament) said that his party’s ability to manage Ghana’s economy is unmatched, myjoyonline.com.



According to him, the current economic hardship Ghanaians are going through is proof that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is way better than the NPP (New Patriotic Party).



“The NDC didn’t do perfectly in government. We didn’t get it all right but when you compare the NDC to the NPP, it’s like comparing light and darkness. Yes, the NDC didn’t do well, they say, but we handed over an economy where fuel was selling at GHS4.00 but the guy who says he can do better is now selling it at over GH12.00. So, who is doing better?” he questioned.



The MP made these remarks when he addressed a crowd of protestors at the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.



The Arise Ghana protest turned violent on Tuesday afternoon after protestors clashed with police officers at the grounds.



For about 15 minutes, teargas was fired into the crowd by police personnel after some elements in the crowd decided to push against the police who had built a barricade to stop protestors from moving from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards the Ring Road Central area.



The altercation happened after organisers met with top officials of the police service to discuss the way forward following an obstruction when protestors tried moving from Obra Spot.



Police officials on the ground had suggested that organisers stick to the court's assigned route for the demonstration, that is from Obra Spot through the Independence Square.



But organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration who did not agree to this, insisted that they will use the Ring Road Central road through Ako Adjei Interchange to the ministries.



After the meeting with the police, organisers returned to address the crowd about the situation but during this period, aggrieved protestors went against the police and tried pushing back the barricade.



Consequently, the police fired teargas to disperse the crowd which at this point was not only pushing against the police but pelting stones and other objects at them.







