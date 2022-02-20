NDC is not for Mahama - Moshake fires

Politics of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Tema East Constituency executive member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has served as a resounding reminder that the NDC is not the private property of its 2020 presidential candidate, John Mahama.



In his latest write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, therefore demands that those who are going about peddling the influence of the former President in the lead-up to executive elections in the party must stop.



“NDC is a Congress of Ghanaians from different walks of life, not the property of any man, least of all Mr. John Mahama. And so those people who are going about using Mahama’s name as a selling point to do underground campaigns for elections must stop immediately,” Moshake wrote.



Apparently, Moshake’s callout is as a result of underground campaigns that have begun in earnest in the NDC ahead of the party opening nominations for internal elections.



According to Moshake, “campaigning in the name of Mahama is also an indirect endorsement and foisting on Mahama on NDC delegates as our presidential candidate for 2024, but this is not so.”



He points out that,” very soon, NDC will open nominations for internal elections for Branch, Constituency, regional and national executive positions. But the process has not started yet.”



And yet, some aspirants are going about like beggars saying that they should be voted for when the time comes because they belong to the camp of former president Mahama.



“But NDC is not for Mahama. In fact, Article 8 Clause 1 to 11, under “Membership and Affiliation” of the NDC Constitution suggests that, not every aspiring constituency Chairman or any other executive position of the party can easily be qualified as a candidate to run for the coming internal elections whether the aspirant enjoys the support of John Mahama, an MP or not. He or she will have to satisfy a criteria in order to avoid temptation to sue NDC in court, if the person is a fresher.” Moshake wrote.



The NDC firebrand added that, “the John Mahama whose influence is being peddled is not even a founding member of the NDC. He was brought from Nigeria to contest as MP for Bole Bamboi out of the magnanimity of our great Founder, Jerry Rawlings, and has since been through the ranks to lead the party.”



Moshake called on elders of the party to “rise up and speak against this Mahama demagoguery in our great party because it is becoming unbecoming.”



“Many leading members of the party across the country including branch and constituency executives are fed-up with John Mahama as flagbearer and his poor governance style, it is only a few people who think that if Mahama becomes president again, they would be given appointments, he can swerve them and give appointments to outsiders because he has done it before by appointing Mr. Nayon Billy Joe, of PNC, as minister of fisheries, and Kufuor’s loyalists such as Mr. Alhassan Anzong among others,” Moshake wrote.



“The party may amend certain aspects of the constitution and issue guidelines before the elections, in every educational, religious or any other organization, there are rules and regulations to be obeyed,” Moshake concluded.