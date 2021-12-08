NDC is not against taxation - Asiedu Nketia sets records straight

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC MPs reject 2022 budget over taxes



NDC holds presser on 2022 budget



NDC code names 2022 budget ‘Awudie Budget’



Contrary to assertions that Members of Parliament on the Minority side fighting against some taxes and levies introduced in the 2022 budget, are against taxation, John Asiedu Nketia says that is not so.



The General Secretary of the NDC explained that the party rather has a different approach to the subject of taxation.



Speaking during a public forum on the 2021 ‘Awudie Budget’ organized by the NDC, he elaborated the stance of the party, stating that taxing people should benefit the nation and its people more than it impoverishes them.



“NDC is not against taxation. Indeed, our philosophy is based on taxation. We believe in redistributive justice and taxation is a means of achieving redistribution of wealth in the country. Our philosophy is hinged on the belief that what we have come together and we want to fight, we have different means: some will get rich, others will get richer, others will remain poor whatever happens but if we want to live in a group to ensure that everybody can have the basic needs in life, we believe that it is through taxation.



“Our principle of taxation is each according to his means. So, those who have bigger means will pay more than those who don’t have. And we are very conscious about what taxation and how those taxations are implemented. Because, if you put in taxation measure that works to put the greatest burden on the people who are already sinking then you are not helping to build a well-fed society,” he said.



The Minority in parliament had, on November 26, 2021, rejected the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in a historic event, but that decision was overturned days later on November 30, 2022, by the Majority.