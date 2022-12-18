NDC is in tatters, not united and not prepared to govern – Ex-NPP MP

Politics of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Collins Owusu Amankwaa, a former MP for Manhyia North, has claimed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in tatters and divided.



He noted that the NDC, as a party has done a lot of damage to itself and is not united.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the NDC is not a party that is prepared for power and should not be trusted with power.



In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong, Mr. Amankwaa said contrary to claims that NPP was scared of Asiedu Nketiah as national chairman, they rather prefer him as a chair.



“NDC as we speak is divided. The NDC is in tatters and is in a deep crack. That is terrible for the party. There are indeed crises in every party but the credibility of the NDC was at stake. They are not worthy to govern. They have demonstrated that they are clueless when it comes to good governance. NDC as an opposition does not criticize constructively.



"They only attack the government for their own parochial interest without any alternative solutions. They only criticize for criticising sake. They lack an understanding of the economy.



"Some have claimed that we are scared that Asiedu Nketiah will create problems for the NPP but that is false. I want him to be elected as the chairman. He is from Bono and our chair is also from Bono and so, we will get to know who is a better chairman for both parties after the 2024 general elections."



He was optimistic that NPP has put in place measures to ensure that the challenges confronting Ghanaians are addressed.



He stressed the NDC does not have what it takes to be in government and that Ghanaians should not trust them in voting for them as an alternative.



