NDC is formidable, let us not underestimate them - NPP Chairman

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Freddie Blay has warned party members not to take the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for granted going into the 2024 polls.



Describing the NDC as a formidable force to reckon with, he said the party must not be complacent in their quest to break the 8-year jinx.



The party’s resolve he, said must be to energize their base, strategize and forge ahead.



He said the NPP must continue to show Ghanaians that it remains the only party with what it takes to manage the economy better.



He admonished the party to prevent the NDC from distorting the facts and achievements of the NPP.



“Don’t take anything for granted. We are up against a formidable party. I don’t even want to mention their names".



"They will stop at nothing, they do everything to distort the facts and make our good works bad…If we are united and selfless and eschew arrogance and work with our people and touch base with our people, come 2024, we shall remain in power,” he added.