NDC is at the doorstep of power - Solomon Nkansah

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former National Communication Officer for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah is highly optimistic of his party's chances of regaining power in the 2024 general election.



He based his conviction on the fact that, in Ghana, conventionally, political parties are given two terms to run the affairs of the country and after that, the electorate votes for another party to take over.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show on Monday, 23rd August 2021, Solomon Nkansah asserted that Ghanaians gave President Akufo-Addo the first term and he forcefully took the second term.



“But the NDC is coming back to power in 2024. We have even arrived at the doorstep of power. You know that in Ghana, conventionally, it has been made that every government is given two terms (8 years) to rule,” he asserted.



Commenting on his benefit from the largest opposition NDC, Solomon Nkansah noted that even though he did not get an appointment when the NDC government was in power, he still owes the party in diverse ways as he has benefited from the party even without an appointment.



He indicated that he is neither poor nor too rich in life; thus, he is experiencing dry season as his party [NDC] is not in power, making him a strategic spender in order not to suffer as he waits for the party to come back to power in 2024.



