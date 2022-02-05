NDC is against the E-levy just to collapse Akufo-Addo's good policies - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Kennedy Agyapong calls out NDC over E-levy



NDC wants Ghana to go back to the IMF, Kennedy Agyapong



We'll make judicious use of E-levy revenue, Ken Ofori Atta



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has argued that the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), is against the E-levy just because they want to collapse the social intervention policies by the NPP government.



The MP has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the government in passing the bill, which is before Parliament, into law to save the country from running to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.



Mr Ohene Agyapong in a recent interview noted that the Akufo-Addo administration will ensure that the life of the ordinary Ghanaian is improved with funds generated from the new tax measure which was introduced in the 2022 budget on all digital payment and electronic platform transactions.



"The NDC doesn't think about the poor... I will leave you to rate both NDC and NPP and tell me which among them brought social interventions that have benefitted the poor. The NDC only amass wealth when they come into power," said Mr Agyapong.



Despite stiff opposition to the 1.75 percent tax on electronic transactions from the NDC and a section of Ghanaians, the MP believes that the proposed tax will provide the needed funds to finance the various programmes by the government.



"The NDC doesn't want the E-levy to be passed. They just want to see Akufo-Addo's good policies for Ghana in shambles. Just like John Mahama stood in Kumasi to say that Ghanaians easily forget things. Akufo-Addo was the one who ensured that Nurses who had stayed home for years were posted.



"To my mothers, grandmothers, traders, why will the government get funds to sponsor its policies to ensure that your children and grandchildren also benefit?... I recently had a conversation with a Judge who confessed that the Free SHS policy has impacted lives. The food that they get to eat now, not even the older generation got such quality of food compared to now when times are hard.



"The NDC lacks knowledge in governance, they are a bunch of rowdy people. They brought hardship by going to the IMF and they still want us to go back to the IMF. Just because I am bold to call them out, people do not like me but I am not worried," he said.



Meanwhile, the Fiance Minister has stated that government will make judicious use of the revenue from the E-levy adding that there will be a quarterly report to promote transparency.



Speaking at a town hall meeting on the E-levy at Sekondi in the Western Region he noted that: "The Ministry of Finance is looking for a quarterly report so that there will be transparency. This is a request, let us pay our taxes; we need to be self-disciplined and get understanding in all that we do.”