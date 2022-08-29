NDC is a useless opposition party, they have been bought by Akufo-Addo – Okatakyie Afrifa

Politics of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has berated the minority members of Parliament for failing to check the excessive borrowing by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of looking on as the president and his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, accumulated debts that generations of Ghanaians would not be able to pay.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist accused the NDC MPs, particularly the leader of the minority caucus, Haruna Iddrisu, of keeping the truth from Ghanaians and also not fighting enough to stop the government because they are being paid.



“NDC is a very useless opposition party. You are in Parliament and Ofori-Atta comes to tell you that the country owes over (GH¢) 500 billion and you (the MPs) have not even come out to let the public know about this. Are we mad?



“Haruna Iddrisu is in Parliament and he is fooling. Muntaka is also sitting there doing nothing. Akufo-Addo has come to raise our debt from (GH¢) 120 million to (GH¢) 540 billion while you are in Parliament, and you cannot even come and inform the public. Opposition party are you people ok?



“Because Akufo-Addo comes to Parliament and gives you (the NDC MPs) money, you are not able to talk. Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta are destroying the country and nobody is talking about it,” he said in Twi.



The journalist warned the leaders of the country, including the executive and the legislature, to stop taking Ghanaians for a ride,.



He added that their actions would one day force the youth in the country to rise.



Watch the video in the interview below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/BOG