NDC is a pacesetter in preserving Ghana’s political history – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has disclosed that the party’s initiative to document its administrative history shows how innovative it is.



She stated at the launch of the NDC's Administrative History book that the NDC described as liberals are the same party to have documented their history based on research and facts.



“This is also a unique party in a sense that even though some accuse us of not reading and haven’t been to school and all, isn’t it the same party that has come up with a book? So what does it tell us about who we truly are? So this act alone upsets many misperceptions about us,” Naana Opoku-Agyemang stated



NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah also accused the United Gold Coast Convention and United Party tradition of attempting to distort the political history of Ghana. He said such misconceptions have been corrected in the book



“Now our history has been reconstructed to whitewash these people and make them look like they were the founders of the country Ghana, so part of the book has set some of these records straight and you need to read about the true founders of the country Ghana,” he stated.



The party’s chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo also explained that Ghana’s death toll could have escalated when the pandemic broke but the intervention of the NDC, which had constructed hospitals across the country helping therefore to save a lot of lives.



“It would have been very difficult for Ghana to withstand the challenges that COVID-19 brought us but for the far-sight leadership that the NDC always provides by thinking ahead. We are very proud of our achievements, and it is important to note that, after 30 years of existence, the party is able to chronicle its history for future generations and those interested in knowing our political history.”