NDC internal elections: Samuel Yaw Adusei eyes Chairmanship position

Regional News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: Krobea Asante

The opposition National Democratic Congress has set December 17 as the date to conduct its internal elections to elect executives from the constituency, regional and National levels.



Ahead of that, former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Yaw Adusei who has declared his intentions and willingness to contest for the National Chairmanship position met the regional executives on Thursday, 29th September, 2022, to officially inform them of his intentions at the party's Regional office in Kumasi.



Samuel Yaw Adusei who served as Deputy Minister of Works and Housing in the erstwhile NDC Mahama-led administration is optimistic about the party's victory in the next Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



According to the vociferous politician, the failures and ineptitudeness of the current administration give the NDC confidence of victory to and that may require a comprehensive strategy to "BLOCK THE 8"



Present at the meeting were the regional executives led by the Chairman Mr. Augustus Andrews (Nana Akwasi), Secretary, organizer and others.



He iterated the need for the party to elect executives who are fearless, committed and loyal to spearhead the affairs of the party from the branch through to national levels.



He noted however that the conduct of the elections must be transparent, free and fair for all.



He stated that the major reasons for his decision to contest the elections is based on rebuilding the foundation of the party and the need for proper definition, identification and recognition of the status of former President John Dramani Mahama in the party.



The Regional Chairman on behalf of the executives wished Hon Adusei well for taking this bold step and advised him to carry out his campaign diligently.