NDC holds presser to reply NPP’s John Boadu

Politics of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled a press conference on Monday, August 30 to respond to the recent jabs thrown at its three-time presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu.



The press conference will be held at 2:00 pm at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.



It is unknown who will address the press but the topic is: ‘Response to Recent Reckless Press Conferences of the NPP on Mahama’s Comment on Corruption, Economic Hardship, Among Others’.



NPP’s General Secretary had addressed journalists on Thursday, August 26, responding to some of the allegations made by former President Mahama on his Thank You tour.



He had described most of them as twisting of the facts.



“We are really not worried about his distraction because our president is focused on delivering his mandate,” he said.



“He has turned his so-called Thank you tour into election campaign. Yes, he has the right to campaign but he should play by the rules of engagement.



“He has no right to deceive the people of this country by twisting facts.”



He also made a riveting revelation that Mr Mahama had advised his friend, Roland Agambire, to go into hiding following his loss of the 2016 elections, alleging that all the “dubious” deals between 2012 and 2015 were undertaken by the Executive Chairman of Agams Holdings.



“Is it not more worrying that, all dubious deals under Mahama were carried by the RLG man? Mahama advised Agambire to go into hiding after the elections.”



These allegations are what the NDC is poised to respond to.