NDC have unmatched notoriety for scandalizing courts – Afenyo-Markin

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court delivers landmark ruling on Deputy Speakers



Minority reject the ruling tagging it as political



Afenyo-Marking accuses NDC of scandalizing the courts



“They have gained this unmatched notoriety for always scandalising the courts and it is always about if it is not them, everything should come down,” the words of Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.



“They” being a reference to the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, whose disrespect for the court Afenyo-Markin said: “is not good for the democracy we are practising.”



The Member of Parliament for Effutu was making submissions on the March 15, 2022, edition of the GTV Breakfast show.



He drew past instances where the NDC, in his view, had attacked the courts after they recorded losses in cases.



“The NDC has demonstrated over the years that when it comes to courts, they don’t respect the decisions, they would only respect court decision when it favours them and that smacks of bad faith.”



Afenyo-Markin said whiles there was no problem with disagreeing with the courts, scandalizing it was not proper. “Express disagreement but don’t scandalize,” he added.



Background



Following controversy over the one-sided rejection and later one-sided reversal and approval of the 2022 budget, a private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, filed a case against the Attorney General at the Supreme Court.



The petitioner prayed the Court to interpret two Articles - 102 and 104 - of the 1992 Constitution and by so doing to declare the proceedings in Parliament on November 30, 2021, which led to the passage of the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy as unconstitutional.



The court led by Justice Jones Dotse ruled unanimously that Deputy Speakers could vote whiles presiding and be counted to form a decision-making quorum. They also declared a portion of the Standing Orders that barred Deputy Speakers from voting as unconstitutional.



The Minority has expressly rejected the decision with Leader Haruna Iddrisu referring to it as repugnant to the provisions in Article 102 and 104.



“The Court’s ruling aptly captures the judicial support for the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy), for a struggling economy in distress,” he said.



“The Judiciary of Ghana is also failing Ghana’s parliamentary democracy in their inability to appreciate the true meaning of Article 110 of the 1992 Constitution that Parliament shall, by Standing Orders, regulate its own proceedings.”



