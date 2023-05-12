NDC has tried and tested delegates register – James Gunu

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress NDC has stated that, his party has a robust electoral system that has been tried and tested in recent times.



Mr. James Gunu said the party has used the the delegates list for constituency, regional, national and lately ward coordinator elections across the nation without any challenges.



According to the Regional Secretary, the volta region is fully prepared for the Saturday May 13 primaries.



Mr. Gunu said 20,721 delegates are expected to vote in the presidential primaries across the eighteen(18) constituencies.



In the parliamentary primaries, a total of 18, 695 delegates would be voting in sixteen (16) constituencies leaving Agotime Ziope and North Tongu where the incumbent MPs, Charles Agbeve and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa are going unopposed.



The Regional Secretary emphasized that, in every delegates election it in incumbent on aspirants to know those who would be voting for them before embarking on campaign tour.



Mr. Gunu who is confident that the elections would be held on Saturday as planned urged members of the party in the Volta region to remain calm and to also ensure that process remains peaceful.