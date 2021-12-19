NDC has not been able to collate 2016, 2020 election results – John Boadu

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has said that his party is better at organizing elections and collating results than the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking during the national delegates conference of the NPP in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, he said the NDC has not been able to collate the results for both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



“NDC has still not been able to collate its 2016 and 2020 election results,” he said.



For his part, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu lamented the actions of some leaders of the NPP that cost the party more parliamentary seats during the 2020 elections.



He said bitterness, division and the failure to unite the supporters after internal elections were some of the issues that affected the party.



He also raised issues against the way primaries are conducted to elect parliamentary candidates for the party.



The Suame Lawmaker noted that currently, defending the government in Parliament has become the work for a few lawmakers because of the experienced ones who would have done that were dropped in the primaries.



“The history of 2008 should guide us,” he said.



He added, “I want to sound this caution because we have enough time to correct them.”



“The lies, the hatred will not advance the interest of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo great tradition,” he further stated.



The National Chairman of the NPP Freddie Blay noted that his party is in a contest with a formidable opposition party that is ready to take advantage of their weakness.



He has therefore asked the NPP to remain united, eschew arrogance and keep its base stronger in order to withstand the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking at the national delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, he said “if we are united, if we eschew arrogance, if we work with our people, if we keep base, come 2024 we shall still retain power.”



Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) assured the party that they will win the 2024 elections.



He said during the national delegates conference that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot stop the governing party from winning the next elections.



“It is a movement and no one can stop us,” he said.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Joseph Boahen Aidoo also said the NPP has learned its lessons out of government and in government.



Speaking to TV3’sa Roland Walker in Kumasi in the ongoing national delegates conference of the NPP, he said “We have gone out of government before and we have come to power so we have learned lessons.”