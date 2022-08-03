NDC has no superior plan, 'breaking the 8' is possible – Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nothing superior to offer Ghanaians if reelected into office.



According to him, the opposition has failed to offer any alternative to the country’s economic challenges in the last six years.



In an August 2, 2022 interview with Accra-based Joy News, the deputy Majority Leader indicated that the NDC has rather resorted to launching scathing attacks on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeking to capitalize on the economic crunch the country finds itself.



“I have been asking…the NDC in the last 8 years when they were in office, came into opposition…has anything changed? The same old appointees with their appointor who they want to bring back as their flagbearer. What has changed? Even in 2020 campaign, did they demonstrate that having been in opposition, they are coming with something new? What were some of the policies that even in opposition now, have they come out with that will resonate? It’s all about lets attack, attack, and attack,” Afenyo-Markin remarked.



The legislator added that a government official may be voted against in the upcoming elections not “because NDC is better but because they [Ghanaians] feel frustrated” amid the prevailing economic circumstances.



To address this, the MP has urged NPP communicators and government appointees to communicate the challenges the government is facing while highlighting the interventions it has made in order to provide some respite to Ghanaians.



Afenyo-Markin believes NPP will have no cause to worry in the 2024 general elections if this strategy is employed.



“I would want to call on all NPP activists, all NPP appointees that the way to survive and to say that we are breaking the 8 is to communicate. If we let Ghanaians know that these are the interventions, these are the difficulties, they will empathize and we also relate with them, there will be nothing to worry about because the rival, the opponent has nothing superior to offer,” he stated.



The 2024 general elections is expected to be a keenly contested one between the two major political parties in the country – New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).



While the NPP looks at extending it stay in power in what it has christened as ‘break the 8’, the NDC is also lacing up it boots to wrestle power from the governing party.



