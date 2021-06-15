NDC has no reason to worship Mahama - Moshake

Politics of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Executive Member of the Tema East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has dispelled sentiments in the NDC that without the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, the party does not stand a chance of winning the 2024 election.



In a write-up, the man who is popularly called Moshake denounces that point of view as symptomatic of hero worship and that the claim is bereft of any proof.



“The claim that we need Mahama in order to have a winnable campaign in 2020 is absolutely bereft of logic no matter the angle you look at it from. It is a bad symptom of blind hero-worship,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, “If it is in terms of raising campaign funds to prosecute the campaign then we ought to know that what attracts money to campaigns like that of the NDC is the reputation of the party itself and not its leader – NDC is a party which has alternated in government before and is the only party with any worthwhile chance of winning against the NPP so investors will be drawn to it no matter the flagbearer.”



He continues that, “and if it is in terms of marketable personality then there are many presidential materials in our great party – all those worried about this aspect of the argument have to do is cast their minds back to the last Presidential primary and remember that a number of great personalities contested Mr. Mahama.”



The firebrand NDC Executive Member also points out that between former President Mahama and the other presidential materials within the party, “the others carry less baggage than Mr. Mahama.”



“Having a flagbearer for 2024 who is not John Mahama means that we will not have to do with the “incompetence’ tag which has stuck on Mr. Mahama, we will not have to deal all over again with the corruption tags and the sense disillusionment that people have with the Mahama brand.”



According to Moshake, the NDC stands a very good chance of returning to power in 2024 because of what he says is a snowballing implosion that could render the ruling NPP asunder along the Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten fault lines.



“It is no secret that anybody who has any political experience at all sees trouble ahead for the NPP over the Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten question. The pro-Bawumia camp wants him to become NPP flagbearer to deodorize NPP’s reputation as an Akan party while those on the other side think the time has finally come for Alan Kyeremanten to lead the NPP.



“An implosion is almost inevitable, but an NPP implosion does not automatically translates into advantage for NDC. It depends on how the NDC positions itself when the opportunity comes and the first best step to take is to have a new flagbearer who is more marketable than whoever the NPP can offer.



“In my opinion, Mr. Mahama has too much baggage to deal with and it would be a grave mistake to allow him be the object of a hero-worship,” Moshake wrote.