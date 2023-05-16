NDC has demonstrated it is ready to capture power from the NPP – Mahdi Gibril

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Organiser Mahdi Gibril says the successful organisation of the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries has proved the umbrella family’s preparedness and readiness to capture power in the 2024 general elections.



The NDC’s electoral directorate member stated that the arrangement of the primaries confirms one point: the NDC is ready for 2024.



People had anticipated that the primaries would be marred by violence, but we have shown that we are prepared and a serious party.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Mahdi Gibril stated that the system utilised to collate the results indicated that the party is serious.



“The NDC was successful in managing the elections.” The results were quickly compiled. The NDC has demonstrated that we are ready for the 2024 general elections.



We are very prepared for 2024, based on the elections that were held, the results that were tallied, and Mahama’s endorsement. People expected us to be unable to organise the polls. We were able to organise it. “As we prepare for the 2024 elections, we will implement more effective processes,” he stressed.