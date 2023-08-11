NDC had 32 years, give me four years to change Shai Osudoku – Benjamin Nargeh

Politics of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shai Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Benjamin Nargeh has charged delegates to retain him as the party’s parliamentary candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



The aspiring lawmaker on Thursday, August 11, 2023, filed his nominations at the party’s constituency office in Dodowa to complete a comeback bid following his 2020 parliamentary loss to the incumbent MP for the area, Linda Akweley Ocloo.



Charged by the confidence reposed in him by his teeming supporters, the poised Nargeh said all he needs is four years to turn around the fortunes of a constituency where the poor road network system, lack of opportunities, and infrastructural deficit remain key challenges.



“My plea is, give me four years, you’ve given NDC 32 years, I need only four years, just a term and we shall see a tremendous change in Shai Osudoku,” he entreated.



Buoyed by the apparent show of massive encouragement from the delegates to retain him as the constituency’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections, Benjamin Nargeh has accepted the task of standing against three other contenders for the ticket.



To the delegates, he said, “The real job is 2024, this is only a home contest but the major work lies in 2024 and I’m very confident that the decision of the delegates will be paramount to enable me secure victory in 2024 to face the NDC.”



Underscoring the need for the constituents to buy into his ‘RescueMission’ agenda, the MP aspirant charged that: “Shai Osudoku is ready for change, from servitude to self-independence. We want Shai Osudoku to be one of the best if not the best in Greater Accra and under the watch of Benjamin Nargeh, Shai Osudoku will rise up.”



Despite the opposition party’s stronghold on the constituency since 1996, he expressed confidence in annexing the seat for the very first time by increasing his votes and reducing that of the opponents should he be voted to represent the party.



To demonstrate his commitment to turning around the fortunes of the constituency, the parliamentary hopeful said he has personally funded the reshaping of 14.1km of road network in the area.



He accused the present and former Members of Parliament (MP) for the Shai Osudoku Constituency who all represented the constituency on the ticket of the NDC of doing very little to develop the area and improve the lives of the people.



Benjamin Nargeh is confident of sweeping the overwhelming majority of votes in the primaries. Asked about his margin of victory in the impending polls, he responded: “In the primaries, Insha Allah by the grace of God, we’ll be hovering around 80-85 percent.”



He urged the delegates to retain him as the candidate to enable him to contest and defeat the sitting legislator for the area.



The election committee chairman, Stephen Onumah received Benjamin Nargeh’s nomination file.



He urged the aspirants not to engage in mudslinging but to trumpet their plans for the party if given the nod to enable the NPP to unite for victory in 2024



Expressing hope of winning the seat for the first time, Onumah stressed the need for all party faithful to come together and contribute their quota towards the victory agenda.