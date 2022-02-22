NDC green card registration ends march 7

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: NDC

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has revealed that the replacement of all old membership cards with the new plastic digital cards referred to as the Green Card ends on 7th March 2022.



To aid a smooth replacement process, all constituency executive committees have been directed to form various teams that will join the various branch executives in the exercise.



Below are the steps for online application



1. Visit www.ghanandc.com

2. Click on 'get membership ID card now'

3. Click on 'pay for membership ID'

4. Enter your MEMBERSHIP ID number

5. Pay GHC 20

6. Wait for prompt or go to your Momo approval section

7. Click on 'complete Payment

8. Enter the 6 digit code to continue the application.

9. Upload your picture

10. Submit application



Members can also register offline by visiting their branch, constituency, or regional office to fill out the NDC MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION FORM and attach your passport picture :



After filling out the form, DIAL *899*59# TO PAY for your ID CARD.

The statement emphasizes that the card replacement exercise is for only existing members with Membership ID Numbers. All new and prospective members will be registered in the next phase of the exercise which is to be announced soon.

Attached is the procedure to follow for both online and offline registration.