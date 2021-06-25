NDC gradually losing its ideology - Stephen Atubiga

Politics of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Suspended member of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga says money has become a key factor within the party if one wants to contest for a position.



This he claims will compel those who don’t have to steal and fight for positions in the party.



Stephen Atubiga, who was speaking in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' seems worried and said the trend if not addressed will breed criminals within the party.



Watch video below:



