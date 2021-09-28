NDC goes wild on Owusu Bempah for accusing Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo as brains behind fake kidnap story

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

The National Democratic Congress has come out all-guns blazing at pro-government communicator, Ernest Owusu Bempah, for accusing John Dramani Mahama and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as the brains behind the hoax kidnapping incident in Takoradi.



In a strongly-worded statement released by the party on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the NDC said it condemned in no certain terms, the conduct of Owusu Bempah.



The party refuted the claims by Owusu Bempah and urged Ghanaians to disregard his ‘effusions’.



The party suspected that the conduct of Owusu Bempah is part of a grand attempt by the government to sway the focus of Ghanaians from what it considers to be challenges facing the country.



The statement read “It is obvious from the tone and substance of this baseless accusation that its maker had the apparent support of the government to spew forth this wicked, malicious, and contemptuous accusation in order to reduce the heat the government has drawn to itself as a result of its manhandling of national security challenges and the apparent loss of a firm grip on governance.”



It added “the NDC states with all authority that neither the highly respected former President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, nor its esteemed National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, have any hand whatsoever in the happenings in the Western Region, nor are they linked in any way to any of the characters in that alleged kidnapping saga.”



“The Leadership of the NDC has far more noble objectives to engage its attention, and it is a sad reflection of the quality of our democracy that government agents would find time to vilify innocent persons just to make this hopeless administration look good in the eyes of the public.”



It ended “accordingly, the National Democratic Congress calls on the general public to treat the effusions of Ernest Owusu Bempah with utter contempt as there is no merit in same. The party further calls on its teeming members, supporters and sympathizers, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, to constantly hold the Akufo-Addo government to account, and to remind the government to honour its sacred duty of securing the lives and property of Ghanaians”



“This is the core mandate of all responsible governments, and not the peddling of useless allegations that benefit no one nor advance the national interest.”



What Owusu Bempah said At a press conference held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, the leader of the #FixingTheCountry movement drew a link between an alleged leaked tape of Ofosu Ampofo and the incident in Takoradi.



He claimed that there is a clandestine plan by the NDC to fill the media space with such hoax stories to score political points.



The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, in the run up to the 2020 elections was caught on tape hatching an evil plot against the state. Per the voice on the tape, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is allegedly heard talking about planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.



“Ladies and gentlemen of the media, isn’t it interesting to note that these occurrences are happening in a fashion akin to the directives contained in the Ofosu Ampofo tape? #The FixingTheCountry Movement is not unaware of the political machinations of the NDC and how they are desperate to plunge this country into chaos. It is quite clear that this is the handiwork of those who are desperate for power and will do and employ any tactic fair or foul to achieve their selfish ambition. And this their latest shenanigan has back fired.



“As a matter of fact, we have been told by former NDC Flagbearer aspirant, Stephen Atubiga that the lady in the centre of this fraudulent hoax is a member of the NDC. Indeed, a careful reading of the history would point to the establishment of certain incontrovertible facts that underscored the culpability of the Mahama led NDC in this fake abduction/kidnapping story even before the conclusion of Police investigations. It was meant to cause dissatisfaction for the ruling regime and to incriminate the government for electoral advantage.”



