NDC goes to congress this year

Politics of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has disclosed that the party will be holding its Congress this year after it failed to hold a constitutional amendment conference last year.



This comes in the wake of the governing New Patriotic Party’s outdooring of an election calendar that will see national executives being elected latest by July this year.



From this week to the next, the NPP is electing its polling station executives.



The NDC, on the other hand, has announced it will be holding its congress this year despite delays in passing amendments and holding a conference originally scheduled for last year.



The NDC party has also been putting together a special plan to be implemented from its branches to its regional executives in the two “weak regions” – Ashanti and Eastern.



In a yet-to-be-published interview with the Daily Graphic, the NDC General Secretary explained the various challenges that made it difficult for the party to hold its conference last year but assured the supporters that the Congress will not delay.



He said the process of constitutional review requiring consultations and solicitation of views had been laborious.



“The activities involved in collating views toward the constitutional amendments took much more time than we anticipated, so, we realised that it would be prudent for us to shelve this idea of a conference but the constitutional review process should continue with the collating of views; distilling, and crystalising them and engaging with the regions and constituencies,” he said