NDC forms taskforce for the issuance of party cards

Politics of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a task force to help with the issuance of party cards.



The decision to set up the committee the party explains is to address the challenges, particularly regarding the registration and issuance of cards to Party members.



“In view of the fact that the National Executive Committee (NEC), through FEC, has approved a national timetable for the execution of various programmes for the year, and the fact that time is of the greatest essence, FEC has decided to form Special Task Forces to take over the registration and issuance of party cards in the Agona East and Techiman South Constituencies.



"The Techiman South Task Force will be led by Comrade Prof. Joshua Alabi, while that of the Agona East will be led by Comrade Ako Gunn.



"The mandate of the Task Forces is to take over the registration and issuance of cards in the said constituencies and handle the same till the end of the exercise.



"Constituency executives are free to accompany the Task Forces in their rounds if they so wish. However, they are not to interfere in the work of the Task Forces.



"All Regional and Constituency executives are entreated to co-operate with the Teams for successful execution of the exercise.



Please treat this letter with the greatest urgency that it requires."











