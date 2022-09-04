NDC foot soldiers will ensure Paul Adom-Otchere is safe to face jail - Dzifa Gunu

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A National Democratic Congress(NDC) activist, Dzifa Gunu, has rubbished claims by journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere that some people are planning to assassinate him.



According to him, that members of the NDC will ensure he is safe to face prosecution for his involvement in the Christmas tree saga as Board Chairman at the Ghana Airport Company.



In a Facebook post, Dzifa Gunu advised the broadcaster to stop misbehaving as nobody in the NDC wants him dead.



“Someone should tell this one that the NDC will be sad if he dies before 2025. We want him alive, soon as President Mahama is sworn in Paul will be amongst the first to visit EOCO, he will be picked up on Friday morning, and he will be detained and processed for court on Monday. We will ensure that bail will be denied him by any means possible.



“He should stop fooling, even a dog belonging to an NDC foot soldier will ensure that he, Paul is safe to face jail for the Xmas tree he bought,” Dzifa Gunu wrote on his wall.



On Thursday, September 1, Paul Adom-Otchere, during his Good Evening Ghana show, alleged that the state security apparatus has picked intelligence about a plot by some persons, including a member of parliament to ‘harm and silence’ him.



He said he has been informed by the state intelligence agency of a meeting on Wednesday, August 31 which had him as the topic.



He alleged that the ‘harm plotters’ repeatedly used the phrase ‘we have to silence him’ to emphasize the importance of their mission.



While condemning the supposed planned attack on his life, Adom-Otchere warned the persons involved that the security agencies will soon pick them up.



He said that investigations are ongoing by the security agencies and they will soon come public with the persons involved.



“We are in a political station and I’m doing this program. They had a meeting on Wednesday and planned that they were going to harm me or something like that. There is one MP involved. The security people have picked that up and they’ve told me.



“There is an MP involved and we know who he is. I know you Mr MP and we are coming for you. They said I drive alone so they will harm me. I really don’t understand. You don’t think the security people are working, they are really working. Every conversation, you had there, they know it. I didn’t know but they told me. Why would you sit down and say you are going to silence me?



“Apparently that phrase (we have to silence him) was used so many times. Silence me with your brain, not your gun. This has nothing to do with NDC. It is not NDC policy or philosophy. It is some people and some of them may be NDC. The security people have picked that up. ‘We have to silence him. He shouldn’t see the end of this year, really. The security people are coming after you,” he said on his show.



Adom-Otchere’s revelation comes days after Captain Smart of Onua FM also alleged on his show that there is an attempt to assassinate him.



It was based on these allegations by Paul Adom-Otchere that Dzifa Gunu have said he should stop fooling.



