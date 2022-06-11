NDC focused on retooling, repositioning for victory in 2024 - Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is retooling and repositioning to win the next elections, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of the Party, has said.



Mr Ampofo said the NDC had an enviable record in the development of all sectors of the economy, adding that the Party would ride on its achievements to win the next general election.



Speaking at the NDC's 30th anniversary celebration in Accra today, Friday, June 10, 2022, he said the NDC had contributed to the development of the country more than any other government in the 4th Republic in energy (rural electrification), health, education and other sectors.



"We have brought unprecedented development to this country. The NDC built all the regional hospitals in our country.



"All polytechnics were put in place by the NDC and we upgraded them into technical universities. Apart from existing three public universities, all other public tertiary institutions is credited to the NDC," Mr Ampofo said.



NDC is a social democratic political party in Ghana, founded by the late Jerry John Rawlings, who was Head of State of Ghana from 1981 to 1993 and the President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001.



It rides on the slogan: Unity, Stability and Development. Colours of the Party are Green (the resources of the land), White (the perpetual flame of victory), Red (remembering the struggles through the blood and toil of the forebears), and Black ( roots as Africans).



The colours are designed in the form of an umbrella (Akatamanso), with the head of a bird perching at the top to signify the need for perpetual vigilance.



The NDC was given its provisional certificate by the Electoral Commission on June 10th 1992, which granted the Party the right to operate as a legally registered political party. The Party has since marked June 10 as its Founding Day.



Nonetheless, the final certificate of the registration of the Party was issued by the EC on 27th July, 1992.



The Party has so far won four out of the eight General Elections since 1992. The governments of 1993-1996, and 1997-2000 (under Jerry John Rawlings) , 2009-2012 ( under Atta Mills) and 2012-2016 under John Dramani Mahama) were formed.



The Party currently has 136 seats in Parliament.