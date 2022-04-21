NDC flagbearership race: Mahama should not be allowed to go unopposed - Yaw Boateng Gyan

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has said that they will whole heartedly throw their support behind former president John Dramani Mahama if he is able to win the flagbearership slot of the party for the 2024 general elections.



But he should not be allowed to go unopposed.



He says he could not fathom why some people within the party easily get agitated once they hear that the former President should allow others to go into a contest with him for the right of who becomes the party's flagbearer.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Yaw Boateng Gyan intimated that the opposition party has come a long way to be bothered by the actions of such undemocratic elements.



"The NDC I know is a huge political party touted with great democratic credentials than any other I know so why do we have to let some of these things try to create unnecessary tension in the party.



"We have some national executives who are supposed to be referees openly trying to endorse JDM as the candidate for the 2024 elections so why do you have to pick flimsy and frivolous squabbles with us if we also openly declare support for somebody who has also expressed interest to lead the party for the 2024 elections?



"Even the late John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was contested by the founder's wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings," he added.



He maintained that the former President will enjoy the support of everybody including those who run against him should he win a free and fair primary for the flagbeareship position of the party.



" . . those who have made it a habit to attack others whenever talk of JDM must not go unopposed is raised, should desist from such behaviour as it may attract same and equally measured response . . . this won't augur well for the party in the 2024 elections," he counselled.



Watch Video Below:



