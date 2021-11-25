NDC flagbearership race: Dela Coffie tears Mahama camp apart, fights imposition attempt

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

For a lot of Ghanaians and National Democratic Congress faithful, the selection of former President John Dramani Mahama as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election is inevitable.



But according to an activist of the party, the underlining factor of this assumption is a deliberate attempt by a cult of individuals, loyal to the former president to impose his candidature on the NDC.



Dela Coffie in a Facebook rant has called out loyalists of former President Mahama in the NDC, accusing them of pushing the Mahama agenda at the cost of running the party deeper into opposition.



Even though there has been no clear declaration of opposition to Mr. Mahama ahead of the NDC’s search for a flagbearer, the name of former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor has begun popping up and according to Dela Coffie, a declaration by Mr Duffuor to contest the race is only eminent.



On the back of the possible declaration by Mr Duffuor, the party activist is enraged about what he says are some attempts by Mahama loyalists to obstruct the former finance minister.



"Indeed, I'm getting the distinct impression that the imminent announcement by Dr. Duffuor of his presidential bid is driving the Mahama camp over the edge -He's officially not in any contest and yet his public appearances are causing fear and panic among the followers of Mahama.





“These guys appear convinced of Dr. Duffuor’s value in their own commentaries but they are not smart enough to realise that the whole Unibank saga was a political witch hunt which is not even flying in court of law. That leads to the threshold question of why these Mahama henchmen are so coy and reticent about a man armed with just good intentions, and have answers capable of remedying a damnable NDC that has almost lost its bearing under Mahama?” he noted.





In the view of the outspoken NDC activist, former President Mahama cannot measure up to Dr Duffuor in comparative terms of credentials, adding that the former president has failed to prove himself as a leader having lost the NDC into opposition.





“What makes them think they can take down a man whose credentials are as tall as a giant? I mean, in comparative terms, can JM's credentials measure up to that of Dr. Duffuor? Regarding the state of NDC, how can the opposition to Duffuor say he is too old and can't win, when a young and agile Mahama has lost two general elections?





“Isn't it as obvious to these guys as it is to me that Mahama has failed to prove himself as a leader, and that he's out of the question and reckoning for the presidency?” he wrote.





He states that having lost the NDC two elections, Mr Mahama has no redeeming qualities to offer which is why it will not be right for any attempt to be made to sidetrack any contender as a means to impose Mr Mahama.



“My point is, it's all very well saying Duffuor is old and will probably not win against Mahama, maybe he will not, but what is certain is that those seeking to oppose his presidential bid have actually lost two elections on the trot and show no signs of improving, so why not take a gamble and try something different? The NDC members who three years from now would be licking their wounds and asking themselves "what went wrong" must instead ask themselves that question now while there’s still some time to do something about it.





“So clearly, for the good of the NDC, those elements obstructing Dr Duffuor should decide whether they want to continue with the sniping, the bitching and quibbling over minutiae - which seems to be their favourite pastime.





“Admittedly, there is a serious problem within the NDC. If you were being kind, you would call it blind unquestioning loyalty or, kinder still, the ostrich mentality. Those of us who aren't sucked in by the cult of Mahama need to do all we can to fight it,” he wrote further.



Dela Coffie however expresses hope that NDC members will wake up to the realities in the party and that it will not be late when the realization is made.





Dr Kwabena Duffour whose recent activities have been interpreted by many as setting the grounds for a declaration of his intention to contest the presidency, is scheduled to deliver an economic lecture dubbed “the Ghanaian Dream,” he said.





The lecture is scheduled for November 29, 2021.



