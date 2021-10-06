NDC fights corruption better than Akufo-Addo’s NPP – Afriyie Ankrah

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

A former Minister for Youth Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has hit back at critics who believe the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the same in terms of corruption fight.



“Stop saying the NPP and NDC are the same. There is a vast difference when it comes to fighting corruption. The NDC is better than the NPP,” he argued in an interview.



Ankrah who is also the Director of Elections for the NDC made a strong case for the NDC, saying the socialist party rather prioritizes the wellbeing of Ghanaians whenever they are in power.



To him, the Akufo-Addo-led NPP is seen rather as promoters of corruption.



He made mention of the hounding of former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelovo, from office as a clear case of sweeping corrupt deals under the carpet.



“There is no one that was fighting corruption better than Domelovo. He was doing his job well but when the top government officials who survive on shady deals saw he was exposing them then they fought him out of office, ” the former Minister said in Akan.



Afriyie Ankrah believes a government cannot escape corrupt persons but he is of the view that the leader of the government must crack the whip whenever there are such infractions.



When that doesn’t happen, Ankrah argues the topmost official of government cannot escape blame.



It is for that matter that he mentioned the resignation of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu was as a result of the impediments the government put his way when he was investigating the infamous Agyapa deal which was around some persons closer to President Akufo-Addo.



“What happened to the Agyapa deal? What happened to the PDS deal?” he quizzed as he cast doubts at the competency of Nana Akufo-Addo in fighting corruption.



“When Boakye Agyarko was fired over the AMERI deal, the president said his men misled him. If a president can be misled like this then it shows that he is incompetent,” he added.



Afriyie Ankrah said the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to punish persons who were implicated in the missing oil at BOST a few years back shows that “President Akufo-Addo is a promoter and facilitator of corruption”.



