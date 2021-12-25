NDC female MP declares war on NPP female MPs

Politics of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chaos in Parliament over E-levy



Majority leader apologises for chaos



Parliament suspends sitting



Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ada constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has vowed that there will be more chaos should government fail to drop the E-levy introduced.



According to her, the women on both sides of the house have already chosen their fighting partners just in case the minority wants to force them to agree to their terms.



“We will make Parliament a boxing ring. There will be more fights if Majority does not change its position on E-levy. The women are 20 for both sides so everyone has chosen her fighting partner,” she said in an interview on Adom FM.



“It is not for anything that both Majority and Minority have 137 members. Everyone has a fighting partner,” the Ada MP, who is also the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, noted.



Her comment comes in the wake of condemnation of parliament over the fracas that occurred on December 20, 2021.



Parliament has been criticized by the Peace Council and civil societies for courting the country shame with their intransigence.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has apologised unreservedly to Ghanaians and assured them that efforts will be made to nip it in the bud.



“As a leader of the house, I feel ashamed. I feel ashamed to be a leader of this house. Ultimately, I bear the responsibility. If a team loses a game, the coach takes the blame despite not being a member of the team. That is why I’m taking the blame despite not being the one who orchestrated the violence. We apologise to Ghanaians for our disgraceful conduct."



“We have disgraced the whole country. Until recently, Ghana’s Parliament used to be referenced as the ideal Parliament. We started with shame but some thought this it one-time event only for it to happen again. This is so embarrassing. It’s a very sad situation,” he said.