NDC fast becoming docile, ineffective opposition with ‘bogus strategy’ - Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has accused the main opposition National Democratic Congress of being an ineffective opposition party.



In Pratt’s view, the NDC was woefully failing in its strategy to counter government policies that have all but piled misery and hardship on the ordinary Ghanaian.



Whiles making submissions on the Alhaji and Alhaji show, a weekend news analysis programme on Pan African TV, Pratt said the government was having a field day in imposing hardship because the NDC was doing little or nothing.



“The power and voice of people and of mobilization is not there anymore and if it doesn’t come back, we will continue to suffer worst conditions.



“This government has put it hands into the mouth of the people and found out that there is no teeth so it has started slapping the head of the people… if there is teeth, government will not continue playing with citizens,” he said.



He cited how the NDC failed to get anything from a move to injunct the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) through the Supreme Court. “If we continue to get this docile and ineffective opposition, we are in trouble,” he cautioned.



A fellow panelist and former NDC MP, Inusah Fuseini, defended the Minority in Parliament stating that their current strategy of opposing bad policies was continuing unabated in Parliament.



“I can’t agree to what my comrade Kwasi Pratt has said, probably it is a change of strategy. I say probably it is a change of strategy because opposition to government policy is actively fought in Parliament.



“I can say without any fear of contradiction that many of the scandals, policy inconsistencies have originated largely from Parliament with the support of Civil Society Organizations,” Fuseini added.



Pratt in response to the strategy defense put up by Fuseini hit back: Strategy excuse is not true… whatever the strategy is, it ought to result in the minimization of the suffering of the people. This strategy is not working.



“If it is a strategy, it is a bogus strategy because it is not working at all. The hardship is getting exacerbated hour by hour, day by day and week by week, so it is a bogus strategy which ought to be abandoned as quickly as possible.



“It gets worse when the masses get defeated and the aspirations of the masse get defeated. The situation is getting completely out of hand,” Pratt stressed warning that the consequences from a spillover will badly affect the well-to-do and the political class as history has shown.