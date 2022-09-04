NDC failed to revive Komenda Sugar Factory - Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be operational this year.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress government failed to revive the factory.



However, his government has stated that it will do so in order to create the necessary jobs.



The President made these remarks after touring the Komenda Sugar Factory.



“The factory has been on my heart. It is left with a bit. Great works are going on there. The commissioning will come in a little while.”