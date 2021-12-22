NDC executive raises questions about new military jet deal

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Onasis Kobby, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, has raised some red flags over government’s deal to purchase six new aircrafts for the Ghana Armed Forces.



Onasis Kobby, in a Facebook post issued some alerts that in his view, cast dark shadows on the contract between the government of Ghana and Aero Vodachody Aerospace for the jets.



Armed with documents of correspondence between the Ministries of Finance and Defence office of the and Attorney General, Onasis Kobby raised concern on the supposed breaches of the procurement laws.



“PPA is supposed to have approved the deal on 14th July before Cabinet approved it on 21st July, 2021. How inappropriate? PPA had approved of the deal on 14th July, meanwhile, on 18th August, 2021. AG was cautioning the ministry for not adhering to the PPA act.



“PPA approved the deal on 14th July when it had not sighted the Indicative Term Sheet from the Ministry of Finance. The indicative term sheet could only be available on 22nd July, 2021.”



Onasis Kobby further questioned the viability of the deal and ability of the firm which he claims to be in financial distress to deliver as agreed.



“On the Purchase of Aircrafts for the military. You are buying a new aircraft variant (not in the market by the company) from a financially distressed company after Boeing pulling out of partnership. A new variant whose intended engine manufacturing company in Michigan, USA is doubtful of its readiness to try remodelling and you expect value for money? How powerful is Ghana? Indeed, Ghana is the gateway to Africa.”



Government, in August this year, tabled an agreement before Parliament for the purchase of six L-39 next-generation aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces at a course of 111million euros.



Parliament referred the agreement to its Defence and Interior Committee. The deal was subsequently approved as part of the Appropriations Bill 2021 for the 2022 fiscal year







