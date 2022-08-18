NDC elects new Northern Regional Chair a day after death of Alhaji Mobila

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected Ali Adolf to succeed the immediate past chairman, the late Alhaji Mobila.



The election was done barely 48 hours after the death of Chairman Alhaji Mobila whose demise was announced on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.



The election of Ali Adolf was in line with the party’s constitution.



Per article 49: 3 of the NDC’s constitution, “Where there are more than one vice chair or deputies, the party at the level shall elect one of the vice chair or deputies to occupy the vacant executive position until the next election”.



The late chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mobila was also the chief of Tugu Yapalsi until his passing.



Alhaji Mobila is said to have died at age 84 on August 16, after a short illness at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. He was also buried on the same day in line with Islamic Tradition.



