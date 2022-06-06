NDC elections: Henry Osei Akoto announces interest in National Organiser position

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has announced his intentions to contest for the National Organiser position of the party whose national elections are slated for November this year.



In a tweet confirming his interest in the race, Mr. Osei Akoto who is a Brands Management Consultant said he together with his colleagues are “here to lead the NDC to victory” in the 2024 elections.



Stating his objectives earlier in an interview he granted Happy FM on Friday, June 3, 2022, he said “we are going to make sure that the right things are put in place and the party’s constitution works best for Ghanaians to know how powerful of a party we are”.



According to him, his decision to contest the position was to realise his hopes of seeing able leaders in government positions.



The National Organizer hopeful had in 2020 run on the ticket of the NDC for the Parliamentary seat in Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



However, he was defeated by Mr. Emmanuel Marfo of the New Patriotic Party who polled 60,156 votes, constituting 70.4% of the total votes cast. Mr. Osei Akoto polled 24,747 representing 28.96%.



