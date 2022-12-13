NDC elections: 'Competition is the name of the game' – Lecturer tells Ofosu- Ampofo

Politics of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has said that the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, should not be worried about facing competition from the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



According to him, persons making the argument that the leaders of the NDC should have prevented Asiedu Nketiah from contesting Ofosu-Ampofo, because it will not be in the interest of the party, are wrong.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Asante added that competition is an essential part of politics and anybody who does not yearn for competition should not be in it.



“There is nothing wrong with contesting for positions. If you see the national chairmanship race within the NDC, it started with all manner of noise associated with it. That they should have prevailed on Mr Asiedu Nketiah not to have stood for the elections and all that. I don’t get it.



“Because in politics once you put yourself up for the business, be prepared for anybody who comes face to face with you.



“So, I will advise Mr Ofosu Ampofo that if he is serious about winning, other arguments that they should have prevailed (on Asiedu Nkekiah not to contest) don’t come in at all. You’re either ready or not. And fear not, once you are in the confines of democracy, competition is the name of the game,” he said.



Meanwhile, the party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



The party's women and youth leadership elections were held on Saturday, December 10, with the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, and the National Women's Organiser, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, retaining their positions.



