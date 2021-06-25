You are here: HomeNews2021 06 25Article 1294381

Politics of Friday, 25 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: peacefmonline.com

NDC don't know how to reward loyalty; party full of greedy people - Stephen Atubiga

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stephen Atubiga play videoStephen Atubiga

Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has recalled how he was neglected by the party when he needed help financially to run a campaign.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the former aspiring NDC Presidential candidate said some members within the NDC are only in the party for their own benefit and not ready to help the grassroots members.

He admitted that politics is a business but is worried that only a few are benefiting from the NDC.

"NDC doesn't know how to reward loyalty, it is only greed . . . " he said.

Listen to the interview below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment