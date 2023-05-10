NDC does not need 'a flagbearer with serious alcohol addiction issues' - Duffuor Campaign Team

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

URGENT MATTERS OF CONCERN



We write with felicitations to the national executives, our dear delegates and to all supporters of our cherished National Democratic Congress (NDC). It is a crunch moment and we cannot take chances looking at how desperate the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to hold on to power.



After they have created an economic crisis in Ghana due to mismanagement of the economy, they still want to remain in power to create more hardship for Ghanaians.



As a party, we find ourselves at crossroads to choose between a candidate who is blemished with scandals and one with a proven economic track record.



All around the world, the biggest issue is how to tackle the cost of living challenges. Therefore, the December 7, 2024 leadership race in Ghana is all about the ECONOMY.



Team Duffuor wants to bring to the attention of our cherished delegates and party executives that Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to elect a flagbearer who can roll out policies that can fix the economy within two years.



Therefore, we need to present a presidential candidate who is sincere and whose political record is not tainted in any way.



The current economic challenges require that we do not need a flagbearer, who has been described as "Government Official 1" in the Airbus Scandal, and confirmed as such by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



The NDC does not need a flagbearer who will take the party and its structures for granted like we have seen over the years.



The current times, in which we are, requires that we do not elect a flagbearer with serious alcohol addiction issues. We need a flagbearer who will be sober enough to tackle the challenges that we face as a country.



It is for the above reasons that Team Duffuor is of the firm conviction that if the party's structures cannot disqualify candidates with alcohol addiction problems, delegates must save our party and the country by voting massively against such candidates.



We must see this as a call to national duty!



